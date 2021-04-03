Canaccord Genuity Boosts Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $6.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Greenlane stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

