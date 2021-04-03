Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 26,902 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

