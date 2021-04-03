Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,241 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 76,956 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

