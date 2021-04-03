Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.94 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

