Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PAVmed Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PAVmed in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PAVmed’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

