Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $46.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for about 34.5% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned about 2.55% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

ITM stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

