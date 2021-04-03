Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $123,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $223.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

