Captrust Financial Advisors Has $329,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMM. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,608.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 132,763 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 287,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

