Captrust Financial Advisors Has $335,000 Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

