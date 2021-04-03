Captrust Financial Advisors Has $351,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

