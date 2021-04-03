Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 548 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

MXIM opened at $95.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.