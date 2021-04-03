Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.70. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 1,206,060 shares.

CJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

The company has a market cap of C$384.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

