Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

