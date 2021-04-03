Carl C. Icahn Sells 2,600,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

