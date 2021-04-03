Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $245,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

