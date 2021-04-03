Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 30,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $71.08 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

