Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 319,473 shares.The stock last traded at $71.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

