CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

