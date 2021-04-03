Celo Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007503 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $885.24 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00076538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00327685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.00773651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00091065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

