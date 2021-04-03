Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,106,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,762,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $545.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

