Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

