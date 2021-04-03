Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,704 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

