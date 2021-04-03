Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

