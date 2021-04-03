Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Quidel by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quidel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Quidel by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.97. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

