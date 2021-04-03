Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 272 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $331.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.82 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

