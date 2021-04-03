Cetera Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.54. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

