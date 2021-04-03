Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $561,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,768 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Groupon by 299.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

