Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $159.56.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

