Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $91.93 and a 1 year high of $178.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

