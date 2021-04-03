Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,784 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,454,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

