Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.