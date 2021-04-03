Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,083 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

