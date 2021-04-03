Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.64 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

GWRE stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

