Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 219.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

