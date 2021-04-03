Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.58 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,532,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $431.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.42 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.38 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

