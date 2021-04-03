Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $323.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.27.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $294.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 578.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

