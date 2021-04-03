Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,008 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of HollyFrontier worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

