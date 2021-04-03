Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of ICU Medical worth $33,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

