Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,361 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of TEGNA worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

