Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.82 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,535,143 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

