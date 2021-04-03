Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $33,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

