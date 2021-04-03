Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 121,097 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.