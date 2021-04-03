Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,733 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SLM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $18.27 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.