Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 245,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,736. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

