Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.