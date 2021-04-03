Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $34.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

