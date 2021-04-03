Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMRX. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of CMRX opened at $9.54 on Friday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

