China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

