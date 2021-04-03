CIBC Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) to Outperform

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$555.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$3.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

