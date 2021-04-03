Citadel (CTL) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Citadel has a total market cap of $189,986.28 and $25.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

